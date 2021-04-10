Path of Kami Demo
A downloadable game for Windows
About
Path of Kami follows the spirit of recently-deceased Japanese wolf Kazeyo as he navigates the trials of the Mortal and Spirit World in the form of puzzles. Path of Kami contains elements of both traditional Japanese folktales (Momotaro, Issun-Boushi), as well as a more personal journey for the main character.
This is a demo for Path of Kami and has the following features:
- Exploration: Explore beautiful landscapes by lighting lanterns & finding collectibles
- Puzzles: Light lanterns with your spirit fire to transverse to new areas or get collectibles
- Enjoy a hand-painted watercolor-esque world
- Beautiful music that will give you the FEELS <3
This game is actively being worked on, let us know what you think!
Demo Goals + Known Bugs
Demo Goals:
Collect three 'spirit keys' these are three purple energy orbs once those are collected you can walk through the old torii gate in the hub area (middle of the map) to finish the demo!
Known Bugs that were working on
- Wisp gets stuck in certain places causing it to split into two and disappearing (whoops!)
- When replaying the game, sfx will replay upon start
Support the game
Help us continue development by donating to our crowdfunding campaign!
Wishlist on steam
|Updated
|9 hours ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows
|Rating
|Authors
|Captilight Games, dgalbraith3
|Genre
|Adventure, Puzzle
|Tags
|3D, Anime, artgame, Atmospheric, Casual, Exploration, Relaxing, Story Rich
